His appearance revived an uncertainty that remained dormant for more than 15 years. Julia Faustyna Wandelt, a 21-year-old Polish girl, created an Instagram profile under the name iammadeleinemccann, in which she He stated that he believed he was the little girl who disappeared in 2007during a family vacation in Portugal.

To support her theory, the author shared several collaged images to compare her features with the British family. This weekend, he admitted in a live that it would not be his true identitybut said it could be another kidnapped girl: “There is evidence.”

the little one Maddie disappeared in 2007, when she was only four years old, during a vacation in Portugal with his family, which led to endless investigations to find his whereabouts that continue today.

At the insistence of Wandelt through social networks, in whose publications he requested a DNA test with the McCann family, Gerry and Kate decided to remain cautious and did not take any steps so far, since throughout 16 years all kinds of theories were found.

The reasons that he gave to justify his belief that his true identity was that of Madeleine were diverse, among which were some physical matches, such as coloboma in the eye.

But, mainly, the young woman stressed that her parents refused to take the DNA tests and that They did not want to show him their birth certificate. Subsequently, Julia’s family declared that the latter was not true and that their daughter “needs medical treatment.”

Poster with information about the missing British minor Madeleine McCann.

Meanwhile, last Friday, Julia’s legal representative, the medium Fia Johansson, shared a live video through her Instagram profile with the young woman, in which revealed that “perhaps” her identity is not linked to that of Madeleine McCann.

Although, in turn, they pointed out that Wandelt “could be another kidnapped girl”. “There is evidence” that “something very serious happened in Julia’s childhood,” they said.

The search for Julia Wandelt: “It worried her a lot”



The medium Johansson declared in February that she was in the middle of an investigation into who would be Julia Wandelt, in an interview with The Sun just a few days ago.

“We do everything possible to discover the truth about his background and thus his true identity,” he said. And he warned: “We investigate his family, his background, the people he went to school with, everything we can think of.”

The conclusions he drew, as he noted, is that Wandelt “heard his mother say something like: ‘I don’t know why we have this girl, she was always very restless ever since we took her.’” And she added: “Since then, [Julia] he began to question what was going on and if his parents were biological. She was very worried about her”.

iammadeleinemccann’s account surpassed one million followersbut its popularity dropped after the confession, and at the moment it has 53 thousand.

As the medium told the aforementioned medium, Julia would have found a photograph of a man who, according to her testimony, raped her when she was a child and shared a similarity with one of the suspects in the Madeleine McCann case. “She started to investigate the little girl and noticed more and more similarities,” she recounted.

