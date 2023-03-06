As Motorsport.com reported last week, the supplier of the single MotoGP ECU presented an update for 2023, which will only be implemented for the factory teams this season, while the satellite teams will continue to use the old ECU, which arrived in championship in 2016.

According to the first information gathered, some semiconductor supply problems prevented this new element from reaching all the prototypes on the grid in time. Something which however was soon denied and confirmed today in the press release issued by Magneti Marelli, which manufactures all the control units, and which specified that the “discrimination” took place at the request of the manufacturers themselves with the aim of containing costs.

According to the release, the new MotoGP ECU (Engine Control Unit) for 2023 “is preparation for the new era of more sustainable fuels, which will start in 2024”, and goes on to detail “what it means and how it will affect the teams on the grid”. .

“The ECU is essentially the brains of a MotoGP bike, collecting data from various sensors on the bike, compiling it through unified software and then activating the engine control actuators to make it work properly, through strategies such as traction control and the anti-wheelie. In MotoGP, it is designed by Marelli and is a unified hardware element used by all the bikes and by all the teams,” the note continues.

“Previously, the ECU represented a large investment for the manufacturers competing in MotoGP, as each marque manufactured it individually. Now, with everyone receiving the same ECU, costs are reduced and it helps to keep the brands competing. since everyone has the same device”.

The first unified MotoGP ECU was introduced in 2016 and, until now, had not been updated.

“The normal life cycle of an ECU is three to five years. After that, a new model is usually introduced, as component suppliers replace them within that period. However, with Marelli’s help, the previous life The life of the control unit used in the MotoGP has been longer, also thanks to the possibility of finding the components.This is because, in addition to increasing efficiency and controlling costs in terms of the unit itself, the manufacturers also have to make changes to the wiring and to their motorcycles’ electrical systems to accommodate a new ECU,” the statement continues.

Two control units in 2023

The note goes on to explain why there will be two ECUs this year.

“The new bikes on the grid (2023) will use the new ECU, while the manufacturers have requested that the old ECU continue to be used on previous years’ models. This is to keep costs under control, both for the manufacturers and for the teams independent teams who are expected to foot the bill as part of their leasing arrangements.This agreement has been reached as MotoGP continues to seek maximum efficiency and sustainability and, as always, works to ensure that independent teams can continue to thrive on the grid of departure”,

This means that the use of the new control unit extends, in addition to the factory teams, to those that use bikes identical to those of the factory teams, such as Pramac (Ducati) or LCR (Honda). According to the statement, however, this “discrimination” will not create unequal performance for the teams.

“There will be no technical and performance gains with the new ECU in 2023. There are many updates ready for the start of the new era of sustainable fuels, as well as increased safety measures in testing, but there will be no absolute increase in performance during 2023″, assures the supplier, guaranteeing that in 2024 all the teams will be able to count on the new control unit.

Read also: