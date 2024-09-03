Judgments | The woman wanted to get rid of her boyfriend, but he started years of torment

Judgments|The man denied stalking – called and texted 403 times in two weeks.

A man from Helsinki has been sentenced to a prison sentence of one year and one month for repeatedly stalking, threatening, robbing, disturbing the peace and deprivation of liberty of his ex-girlfriend. There are a total of ten charges.

The events are scheduled for the period between November 2022 and February 2023.

Before these events, the man had received a seven-month prison sentence for similar crimes, which took place in the six-month period 2020–2021 and targeted the same woman. After his release from prison, the man had continued harassing the woman.

The couple had been dating, but the dating relationship had turned into an on-off relationship, which the woman tried to get rid of in the final stages.

Man contested the charges in the district court and later in the Helsinki Court of Appeal. In his own opinion, he had valid reasons for pursuing the woman.

During the court hearing, it emerged that the man had called and texted the woman 403 times in a 16-day period.

He also threatened to kill the woman and called her a “calf whore”.

The couple had argued about their previous relationship, but also about the preliminary investigation of the previous trial. The man found the idea of ​​a prison sentence wrong.

The man had also broken into the woman’s apartment, threatening her with a telescopic rod, and taken her keys with him. The keys were later returned.

The man had also broken into the woman’s workplace, hit her in the leg with a telescopic pump and forcibly forced her into the car. The woman had managed to escape at the traffic lights, and alerted the police to the scene.

The man tried to get his sentence changed from the Helsinki Court of Appeal, but the Court of Appeal kept the prison sentence of one year and one month unchanged.