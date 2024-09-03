According to the criteria of

The tarot reader shares his predictions on his official site Niño Prodigio: Spiritualism and Mysticismwhere he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and predicts the future of celebrities.

Aries

Moderate your activity to avoid exhaustion and health problems. Regulate your energy to maintain balance.

Taurus

Don’t be influenced by other people’s opinions. Focus on what makes you happy and comfortable with yourself.

Gemini

Seek family support to manage your multiple responsibilities. Don’t let family obligations become an excessive burden.

Cancer

Encourage dialogue despite differences of opinion. Develop your critical thinking to communicate clearly and accurately.

Leo

Possible income from shared businesses or agreements. Be rigorous in managing your resources to improve your economy.

Virgo

Your practical skills will be enhanced. Don’t let your partner’s or associate’s demands overwhelm you; demand respect for yourself.

Pound

Take time for introspection. Adjust your daily habits, making room for reflection and rest.

Scorpio

Interact with groups and work as a team. Be flexible without losing your integrity to facilitate joint projects.

Sagittarius

Your desire to improve your family situation will motivate you to work hard. The legacy of your ancestors will be the basis of your rise.

Capricorn

Your logical perspective will allow you achievements in science and knowledge. Don’t let your critical sense hinder growth opportunities.

Aquarium

Keep your accounts up to date with business partners. This will give you control in negotiations and support in crises. A clear guide simplifies complex situations.

Pisces

Use your experience to your advantage in relationships. Set clear rules for long-lasting agreements. Your influence will be significant on others.