The Minister for the Digital Transition and the Public Service, Óscar López, has been proclaimed this Saturday general secretary of the PSOE of Madrid after being the only candidate who has presented himself to lead the party in the primary process.

Finally, only López has attended this processonce the deadline marked on the calendar for the pre-candidacies to be presented to the general secretary of the PSOE-M has ended this Saturday.

The Regional Ethics Commission of the party has proceeded to proclaim Óscar López as leader of the Madrid socialists, after no more candidates have competed, by virtue of what is included in the Federal Statutes emanating from the 41st Federal Congress, which establish that “in case about what a single pre-candidacy has been proclaimed (…), the verification body will proclaim him/her General Secretary”.

In this way, López officially becomes the successor of former secretary general Juan Lobato after his resignation, after the latter lost the fight with Ferraz for going to a notary with a private conversation with a Moncloa official related to the case of Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s boyfriend of his pact with the Prosecutor’s Office on the alleged crimes of fraud fiscal.

The renewal of leadership in the PSOE-M will culminate in the 15 Regional Congress which the Madrid socialists will celebrate on February 1 and 2 and in which the new political leadership will be elected and ratified.

Only one candidacy in 30 years

This is the first time in 30 years that the Madrid federation has a single candidacy for the General Secretary, the last was when in 1994 the now national deputy Rafael Simancas he got it. Socialist officials already pointed out that there would be no alternative candidacy, since the party needs to recompose itself after the departure of Juan Lobato.

Last Thursday, López presented his candidacy to “win Madrid” and “beat evil” with an eye on 2027 and with a commitment to “the brave left.” “To launch a brave left-wing project (…) We are going to win with a word that is the most wonderful and that many people have been destroying for years: the truth,” he stated in his speech at a press conference at the association of PSOE Center.

The minister addressed the Madrid militants, recognizing himself as “one of them” after joining this federation 28 years ago. “I am one more militant of the PSOE of Madrid“, he highlighted, then remembering when the socialists “had the Government” in the region, but they did not succeed, citing 2003 – the ‘Tamayazo’ -, 2015 and 2019 – when they gave the majority to Ciudadanos, but this decided to maintain to the PP at the Royal Post Office—.