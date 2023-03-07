Mexico.- After Juan Soler announced that he supports the transphobic laws On social networks, millions of criticisms began to rain down on him for his “lack of morals” after reliving a forceful confession about the bestiality.

The famous Argentine actor finds himself being the eye of the show after he visited the program of Image Television“Sale el Sol” because he made strong statements about how he likes women.

Internet users have assured that the soap opera heartthrob’s comments are hateful against trans people after being questioned about his taste in girls.

“They are similar in gender, they are all women. I don’t like those modern love affairs of women with penises. That new generation, no. I am not in modernity, nothing more! I like women who have their own from birth, ”she said.

This is how a fragment of Soler’s participation in the program resurfaced.On Air Members‘, moment in which he confessed that he let himself be given oral sex by a goat At the age of 15 years.

“How horrible (to tell it), the little goats have a very special way of sucking with their mouths, you don’t bite. We were 5 friends in a row, I was number 3 and it felt very good, “revealed the artist in 2019.

After it became known that the famous had a sexual encounter with an animal was harshly criticized and called zoophilicbut it is a concept that many people are completely unaware of.

zoophilia is feeling sexual attraction of a human to an animaland all those people who feel desire for a living being different from their species is called zoophilic or zoophilic, although there are some who know the term as ‘zoosexuals’ or just ‘zoos’.

According to some statistics, bestiality begins between the ages of 9 and 11, precisely during puberty, and these people usually see few differences between humans and animals.

It should be noted that despite the fact that bestiality is mostly known for sexual interests, the truth is that it does not always imply that there is sexual desire in all cases.