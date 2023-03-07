The head of Petronas Abidine: the EU does not have a single solution to replace Russian gas supplies

The head of the Malaysian oil and gas company Petronas, Adnan Zainal Abidin, said that the EU countries have not yet come to a unified decision to replace Russian gas supplies. His words lead RIA News.

“There is no single solution that fits,” he said on the sidelines of the CERAWeek international energy conference in Houston, USA.

Answering the question whether there is a country in the world capable of completely replacing Russian gas in the European market, he noted that it depends on “what will be the best solution for specific countries.”

Earlier, US President Joe Biden’s senior adviser on energy security, Amos Hochstein, said that it was premature to judge the effectiveness of the Russian oil price ceiling. “I think it’s too early to say, but in my opinion, so far everything is going well,” he said.