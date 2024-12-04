Josep Maria Coronas will replace Antonio Vila as general director of the La Caixa Foundation, the first private foundation in the country.

The president of the entity, Isidró Fainé, has decided to place Coronas, state lawyer and secretary of the foundation’s board of trustees since 2017, in the management, as El Confidencial has reported and sources from the sector have confirmed to EFE.

The La Caixa Foundation is the largest shareholder of CaixaBank, controlling 31.2% of its shares, and this year it has had a budget close to 600 million euros, which it dedicates to social programs and scientific, educational and cultural initiatives. .