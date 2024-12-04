A magistrate argues that authorities must intervene to protect patients from experimental and risky treatments
The United States Supreme Court appears to lean toward prohibition of gender transition treatments in minorsaccording to the interventions of the magistrates in a hearing this Wednesday on the use of puberty blockers, estrogens and testosterone.
This case,…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Supreme #Court #inclined #prevent #sex #change #minors
Leave a Reply