Genoa – From the ski slopes to the gym at Villa Rostan. The Italian skier Elena Curtoni is completing her recovery program from her injury in Pegli, in the same gym where the rossoblù players train. Last December 8, the champion from Valtellina was the victim of a bad fall during the first women's Super G in St. Moritz, suffering a compound fracture of the sacrum.

Why did you choose Villa Rostan to recover from your injury?

«I live in Genoa and I wanted to find a solution close to home because going somewhere else would have been more complex. Furthermore, our orthopedist, Dr. Panzeri, knows the Genoa president well. They welcomed me with open arms. I have a physiotherapist dedicated to me called Davide Cornetti. He's following me outside of player hours. When the players finish training, I arrive.”

Does the Genoa doctor, Alessandro Corsini, also follow you?

«Yes, I already knew Corsini. He followed our national team in the first years when I was in the World Cup. He visits me once or twice a week.”

How is he now?

«It's better, at Christmas I took off my crutches. I've started working out of the water, but it's quite an unpredictable recovery and I don't know when I'll be back on skis yet. It will really depend on the pain and how I feel. Since it was a compound fracture, luckily they didn't have to operate on me.”

When will you go back to skiing?

«I don't want to say too much, I had some things in my head that are now changing a bit. Every week could be good to return.”

Did you meet the players and the coach at Villa Rostan?

«I pass the players in the car, while I always meet Gilardino and the coaches who train when the players are not on the pitch. Gila is very kind. Among athletes we understand each other: they ask me and there is curiosity on my part too. I ask questions about what they do when they go away or about their diets.”

And what does your husband, the sailor Nicolò Robello, tell you?

«My husband is happy, he knows that I am in good hands, he is a saint in this period because he is not used to seeing me at home in the winter months. He took me to the stadium a couple of times. I went last year for the last championship match and then I returned in the Italian Cup this year against Reggiana. It was the first time I went to the North with him and friends. Now I feel like part of the family. They also gave me the celebratory shirt.”

Who are your favorite players?

«Gudmundsson and Dragusin who I liked even before scoring»