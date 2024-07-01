Mexico City.- The The Mexican Futbol selection He was eliminated from the 2024 Copa América and Jose Ramon Fernandez—historic sports commentator—, ranted against all the members of the Tricolor.

“With one goal you can’t get through any phase, he only scored one goal Mexicotoday he put (Jaime Lozano) to (Alexis) Vega, (Jordi) Cortizo, (Uriel) Antuna, (Erick) Sanchez, (Guillermo) Martinezall forward and the only dangerous goal was from (Santiago) Gimenez “that hits the post,” he said.

«Total and absolute failure of the football pyramid, something must be done, a revolution must be made in the mexican soccerfrom head to toe, there is no players, There is no selection, There is no coach“There are not so many things in which we fail,” he said. Jose Ramon.

Mexico was eliminated from the Copa America

«Today Mexico is sinking dramatically into the America Cup with those of Conmebol, Ecuador which was not a great team by any means, Venezuela was beaten 3-0 Jamaica “And well, the game is over,” concluded the 78-year-old journalist.

Jaime Lozano fails as coach of Mexico in Copa América

The Mexican teamdespite tying with four points with Ecuadortheir lower goal difference consumed their elimination in the group stage by finishing third in the Sector B.

