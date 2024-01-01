January 1, 2024, supermarkets and shops open or closed today, New Year's Eve

Are shops and supermarkets open or closed in Italy today, January 1, 2024, New Year's Eve? We'll tell you right away: today it will be practically impossible to find something open. So, if you forgot something for lunch, you're in trouble. On the other hand, it is a public holiday and for many it is an opportunity to relax and start the new year in the company of friends and relatives. Supermarkets remained open almost everywhere yesterday, December 31st, perhaps with reduced hours, while today everything is closed.

In any case, the advice we give you is to directly check the opening or closing of your trusted store via the website or social pages. But it is now a consolidated tradition that no shop opens on the first of the year. On the other hand, many stayed up late last night, so it would make no sense to keep January 1, 2024 open. The only shops open on New Year's Eve 2024 could at most be the shopping centers that host a multiplex cinema, open only to that one and perhaps to all restaurant area that develops around there.

All supermarkets closed, from Esselunga to Lidl (and Conad, and the others); outlet villages closed, IKEA megastores closed, Decathlon sportswear stores closed and also the GDS of MediaWorld, Unieuro, Euronics and similar.