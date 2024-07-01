In the last edition of our quintessential contest we turned to spring, so this time we ask you to surprise us with one of the star preparations of summer: salad. Fresh, colorful, with seasonal products… we want to see how far your creativity takes you when it comes to preparing a dish that offers so many possibilities like this one.

What happens if your recipe is our chosen one? In addition to seeing it published along with its photograph in El Comidista, you can enjoy a gourmet mega-lot that will be the envy of your neighborhood made up of 26 different products from the store Petra Mora. This pack, valued at 186 euros, includes delicacies selected by the company from the best producers, such as its extra virgin olive oilhis cream cheesetheir candied piquillo peppers or the Rosalba Rioja red wine. And also other foods from Petra Mora’s own livestock, such as beef entrecote.

What a lot of products, huh? PETRA MORA

But what do I have to do?

You have to send us a recipe exactly as we published it in El Comidista, with a detailed list of ingredients and step-by-step preparation, and at least one horizontal photograph of the salad. Important clarification: if you already participated in the 4th edition of the Guest Foodist, you cannot send us the same recipe again (also, those were spring salads). Equally important is that the recipe is original, since the rules prohibit reproducing those that we have previously published on our website. Likewise, the jury will value the creativity and quality of the attached photos, because we will also take them if you are the chosen one.

How can I participate?

The first requirement that you must meet is to be of legal age. Have you ever seen this computer in person and not in a museum? Perfect, you can now send the recipe and photos to the email [email protected] with the subject “Comidista Invitado Primavera”. If you prefer, you can also participate through Instagram: upload to your profile – by private message NO, please – the image of the dish with the description of the ingredients and steps to follow, mention our official account (@elcomidista) and put the hashtag #ComidistaInvitadoEnsaladas. Important! You must have your profile public during the contest period so we can see the publication.

The deadline to participate begins today at 08:00 in the morning and ends next Monday, May 8 at 23:59 at night.

It has everything to succeed this summer Claudia Polo

How do I send the prescription?

Just like the ones we publish in El Comidista: with a detailed list of ingredients and exact quantities. No “a tiny glass of olive oil” or “the weight of my cat in tomatoes”. In units, grams, kilos, liters, milliliters, tablespoons or teaspoons, please.

You should also describe the preparation in the same way we do: written in the infinitive, with all the steps in order and specifying the exact times or moments in the preparation. For example: “1. First, put all the vegetables except the beans in a saucepan – the spinach can also be added at the end and brought to the boil as soon as possible – cover with plenty of cold water, bring to the boil and cook on low heat for an hour and a half, adding water if necessary.” Etc. The more detailed the description, the more likely you are to win.

Is photography essential?

Yes. The key is that your post is the same as the one we take from the rest of the comidisters, with their recipe and their appetizing photos of the dish. If possible, horizontal and with a minimum size of 1500 pixels (nowadays almost any camera or mobile phone captures images with higher resolution, so you don’t have to worry about that). If you upload it to Instagram, remember to save the original photo, in case we ask for it to publish it in maximum quality.

And what do I get?

Be a Guest Foodist, publish your own recipe on our page and, as we have already said, a batch of Petra Mora products that many would already like. Throw in some culinary value and participate!

You can consult the contest rules here.

Follow El Comidista on TikTok, instagram, x, Facebook either Youtube.