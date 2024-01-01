Monday, January 1, 2024, 1:57 p.m.



Updated 3:09 p.m.

The communication, marketing and public affairs consulting sector has lost José Antonio Llorente Herrero, founding partner and executive president of LLYC, the Spanish firm that had placed its journalistic vocation and profession among the 40 most relevant in the world with an accredited international vocation. Llorente, born in Madrid 63 years ago – he celebrated his birthday on December 1 – died this Sunday, New Year's Eve, leaving behind a legacy of entrepreneurial determination and the recognition of his career that has emerged, especially through the social networks, once the company has made public the sad news. In a statement of “deep sadness”; LLYC has conveyed its condolences to his widow, Irene Rodríguez, his daughter and the rest of his family and has thanked her for her “generosity, audacity, brilliance and, above all, kindness.”

Graduated in Information Sciences from the Complutense University of his hometown, which recognized him as an illustrious student in 2021, the consultant launched LLYC -formerly Llorente&Cuenca- in 1995 after a career that began at EFE, the State news agency, and He continued with the CEOE employer association and with his responsibilities, culminating in his appointment as CEO of Burson Marsteller in Spain. In these almost three decades at the head of the company, José Antonio Llorente promoted the partner model, its projection not only in Spain but in different countries around the world and its listing on the BME Growth market. According to the profile drawn up by the firm on its corporate website, LLYC today has 1,200 professionals, with a presence in twelve countries in Europe and the United States – which places it in the ranking of the 40 most relevant in its sector in the world – and 72.7 million euros of operating income in 2022.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of José Antonio Llorente, founding partner and Executive President of LLYC. We join in the pain of his wife, Irene Rodríguez, his daughter, Mara, and that of his mother and his brothers and we send them all our love. D.E.P @jallorente pic.twitter.com/zG51Aa8BWB — LLYC (@LLYC_Global) January 1, 2024

Art lover and philanthropist, In 2015, he outlined his professional experience and what he called “the ethical factors of communication” in his essay 'The Eighth Sense'. An allusion, that of that eighth sense, with which he referred to “the uncontrollable” need of people to communicate and their ability and capabilities to make themselves understood. A business and informative work that the now deceased accompanied by his role as patron of the LLYC Foundation and his collaboration with the Association to Fight Cancer. He was also a patron of the Museo del Barrio in New York, a member of the International Patronage Council of the Reina Sofía Museum Foundation and a member of the Advisory Council of the ARCO Foundation. The latter was going to make him the Spanish collector of the year in the recently launched 2024 edition of the fair.

“José Antonio, JALL for the entire LLYC team, leaves us a great legacy to care for and grow,” Alejandro Romero, partner and global CEO of the company, expressed on behalf of the company. Expressions of condolence have continued throughout the morning, from other firms in the sector such as Kreab España or Harmon, to people linked to communication and politics who treated him or worked with him. Everyone has highlighted his professionalism, his pioneering desire and his contribution to “the industry” of consulting. José Antonio Llorente, who will be cremated, will be able to say his last goodbye tomorrow, Tuesday, at the Parcesa La Paz funeral home in the Madrid town of Alcobendas.