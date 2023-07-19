Jordi Alba will once again share a dressing room with Leo Messi and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami. Jorge Mas, co-owner of the Florida club along with David Beckham, has announced that the arrival of the left-back is a fact, pending only that the entity make it official.

«I anticipate that Jordi Alba has signed his contract and will come in the next few days. I know that Tata Martino has him for the second game of the Leagues Cup”, Mas explained in an interview with TyC Sports. In addition, the businessman has also confirmed in The Athletic that Messi’s debut with Inter Miami will take place in the game that will measure the ‘Herons’ against the Mexican Cruz Azul this Friday.

Jordi Alba, 34, decided to leave Barça once the 2022-23 campaign ended. Since then, rumors about his future began, with Saudi Arabia and American soccer as the most likely possible destinations for the L’Hospitalet de Llobregat footballer. Finally, it has been the MLS that has ended up taking the cat into the water, which will allow Jordi Alba and Messi to revive the fruitful partnership that gave Barça so much success.

Winner of six Leagues and one Champions League throughout his eleven seasons with Barça, Jordi Alba has just won the Nations League with Spain last June, thus adding to a list of honors that also includes the 2012 Euro Cup that he lifted with the red

Luis Suárez, in the bedroom



The name of another old acquaintance of Barça, the Uruguayan Luis Suárez, also appears on Inter Miami’s radar. However, Jorge Mas has preferred to remain cautious about the possible signing of him. «Luis Suárez is a Gremio player. He has a contract. We understand the close relationship he has with Lionel, Busquets and Alba. They played together at Barcelona. Much has been said about the arrival of Luis Suárez at Inter Miami. We have not had direct conversations with Gremio or with Suárez. I don’t know how he (Suárez) can leave Gremio. But if he does, we are free to talk to Luis and bring him to Inter Miami, that possibility would be there,” the businessman said.