2025 will see the long-awaited debut of Lewis Hamilton in Ferrariin a season that will represent the first of the British driver’s career after 18 years spent in Formula 1 at the wheel of single-seaters powered by a Mercedes engine. It therefore promises to be a completely new challenge for the seven-time world champion, who will have as his main mission that of bringing the Maranello company back to the top of the world.

A goal that does not convince several commentators or former drivers, with the opinion of the latter clashing with that of other drivers from the past or men who have been part of F1. Among these, a team principal like Eddie Jordanfounder in the 90s of the team that bore his surname and which won a total of 4 GPs.

The 76-year-old Irishman, who spoke on the podcast Formula for Successis in fact convinced that Hamilton will return to the top with Ferrari, to the point of having all the credentials to fight for the world title next year: “Lewis will return to his best level and next year he will return to fight for the World Championship, and anyone who says otherwise is wrong – he declared – At the start of the season Lewis was focused on his future at Ferrari, getting the right people in place and making sure he had Vasseur alongside him.”

For Jordan, therefore, Hamilton will be the man to beat next year, adding other aspects that will lead Ferrari to recover after a difficult period like the current one: “Ferrari will be a great team next year and will enjoy Lewis’ presence – he added – He’ll tell them to look at what Mercedes are doing, not to worry, they can beat Russell and everyone else, and they will. Mercedes will be strong too, but Ferrari will be incredibly strong“.