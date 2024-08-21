August 22 will mark the start of the 2024 Saudi Pro League, with Al-Nassr taking on Al-Raed in the opening round. Both teams will be looking to start the season with a win after having very different campaigns last season.
Below we leave you with Al Nassr’s possible lineup for this match:
BY: AL-AQIDI: Al-Nassr’s young goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi has gained attention for his agility, quick reflexes and skills in one-on-one situations. Despite his young age, he has shown maturity between the sticks, with excellent control of the area and ability to read the game.
LD: AL-GHANAM – The Arab full-back will be in charge of occupying the right flank. After showing a good level in the previous matches, the player is expected to be back in the starting line-up for this important duel.
DFC: LAJAMI – A solid centre-back who brings experience to Al Nassr’s defence. His ability to anticipate opposing forwards and his leadership in the area are fundamental to the team’s defence.
DFC: AL-AMRI – Al-Amri stands out for his ability to read the game and anticipate the opponent’s offensive actions, allowing him to make crucial interceptions and clearances. In addition, his physique and presence in the air make him a reliable defender in set-piece situations, both defensively and offensively.
LI: ALEX TELLES – Known for his ability to get forward and provide danger from that position. His quality in crosses and his presence in attacking play are important assets.
MC: OTAVIO – Otávio is another talented midfielder who adds creativity to the team. His dribbling skills and ability to break through defensive lines are important in unbalancing opponents.
MC: BROZOVIC – The Croatian is an experienced player who brings quality to the midfield. His ability to distribute precise passes and his vision of the game are crucial assets in the centre of the field.
EI: SADIO MANE – The Senegalese winger is known for his speed, dribbling and technical skills. His ability to unbalance opposing defences and create goalscoring opportunities is a major asset in Al Nassr’s attack.
MCO: AL-KHAIBARI: Al-Nassr midfielder Ali Al-Khaibari is a player known for his versatility in attack and his creative ability in the final third of the pitch. His main strength lies in his vision, which allows him to connect with precise passes and set up his teammates in goal-scoring positions.
ED: YAHYA – The 22-year-old winger is getting his chances in the team, and he is not doing too badly. He has the coach’s trust, and he is a very important factor in Al Nassr’s attacks. He could return to the starting eleven tomorrow.
DC: Cristiano Ronaldo: The Portuguese striker brings leadership, experience and is a constant threat to opposing defences. Despite his age, he is still a beast: he has 36 goals and 12 assists in 37 games this season. Brutal numbers.
What Al Nassr’s lineup would look like (4-5-1)
Goalie: Al Aqidi
Defenses: Alex Telles, Lajami, Al Amri, Al Ghannam
Midfielders: Sadio Mané, Brozovic, Otávio, Al Khaibari, Ayman Yahya
Front: Cristiano Ronaldo
