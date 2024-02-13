by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ferrari, Sainz's amazement at Hamilton's arrival

The arrival of Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari he surprised everyone, including Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard was discussing the renewal of his contract with the Scuderia di Maranello, only to then note that the team had chosen the Briton, once it became clear that he would be freed from Mercedes at the end of the year. Evidently everything happened quickly, as #55 himself admitted between the lines today, after the presentation of the SF-24.

Sainz's words

“I think the news came as a bit of a surprise, as it does for everyone in the world of Formula 1. I think everyone was surprised by what happened“, these are his words to the media, including FormulaPassion.

“For my part, you can obviously understand that I received the news a little earlier than everyone else. But it's true that then I've had a few weeks to reflecta few weeks to prepare for the launch of the car and for the first race of the season, this gives you some time to digest, to draw conclusions on how to focus on the 2024 season“.

The focus on 2024

Sainz, in any case, is an exemplary professional and he also demonstrated this in McLaren in 2020, when – despite knowing he was in the last year of his contract – he decisively helped the Woking team reach third place in the constructors' championship . He will try to do the same this year, with different objectives: Ferrari wants to be much more annoying for Red Bull than in 2023.