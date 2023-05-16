Despite the pending accounts with Mediaset, Jesulín de Ubrique has had no problem becoming Bertín Osborne’s first guest on his talk show, ‘Mi casa es la tuya’, broadcast on Telecinco. Of course, after negotiating some conditions, such as not being asked about Belén Esteban, nor about the daughter he had with her, Andrea, her firstborn. He also did not allow ‘Save me’ to broadcast fragments of the interview.

With everything well tied, the right-hander did not hesitate to talk about his most intimate facet, recounting the keys to his marriage with María José Campanario, to whom he has been linked for more than two decades and with whom he became a father for the fourth time less than one year old: “We stretch the rope but never until it breaks. That is a very important thing in marriage: balance and stability.

The bullfighter dedicated very affectionate words to his wife, whom he defined as “very simple, very normal, very hard-working, very friendly with her friends, very funny and fun.” «I am lucky to have her as a wife and as her friend, with her defects and her virtues; Neither my wife is perfect nor am I perfect, “he assured. “She has her way of thinking and I have mine, but we always try to reach a good port,” he confessed. And it is that, according to him, he said, «I have a very good thing with my wife. We all talk about it. The good, the bad, the decisions we want to make… My wife and I are thick and thin. The truth is that she has done very well for us ».

His mouth fills acknowledging the merits of his wife



Among the decisions they had to face as a family was for María José Campanario to resume her studies and work outside her habitual residence, something that Jesulín did not accept very well initially. «At first I was selfish, because I did not see it well, but then I gave her my unconditional support based on a reflection that she made to me: that if she told me when I had to fight or not, and had always shown me her support”. That conversation was a turning point that made him think, “who am I to tell her what to do?” And now, the right-handed man’s mouth is full acknowledging the merits of his wife: «She is a woman who, being able to have an easier life, gets up and goes to work. She has earned a degree in Porto, she has worked in Barcelona, ​​Zaragoza, Seville ». «My wife is Catalan. She was born in Hospitalet de Llobregat. She speaks Catalan, Spanish, English perfectly, Portuguese perfectly. She is super prepared,” she said.

Together with her he has had three children: Julia, 20 years old; Jesus, 16; and little Hugo, who was born in June of last year and who arrived when they didn’t expect him. “This child has been a surprise but also a blessing from God.” With him, he is experiencing paternity more intensely since, retired from the arena, he has more time to dedicate to it, he even assures that he is “a machine” changing diapers.

Beyond day to day, Jesulín highlighted the decision she has made about her offspring: «I am clear that I will defend tooth and nail the total and absolute privacy of my children. Of the four. I am not going to cross any line that could harm them in any way. And I am very clear that I must respect their will.