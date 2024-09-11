ames rodriguez He was once again the conductor of the orchestra, with assists, goals and personality. He led the Colombian national team to a great victory against Argentina. He was the star player.
Colombia Ratings
Camilo Vargas: He made a huge mistake that almost ended in a goal. Six points.
Daniel Muñoz: He didn’t appear much in the first half; in the second he went on the attack and was awarded the penalty. Six points.
Yerson Mosquera: He was the novelty in the defense, he was imprecise, insecure, suddenly he went to the rival area, beat everyone from above and headed in for 1-0. But he continued his shortcomings. He hesitated and lost in the Argentine goal. Six points.
Jhon Lucumí: He had a hard time in the defensive block, although he was the most secure. Six points.
Johan Mojica: of great offensive contribution and firm in one-on-one duels. Six points.
Jefferson Lerma: tripled to destroy the Argentine attacks. Six points.
Richard Rios: It’s not the Copa America yet, but how he ran and scored. Six points.
Jhon Arias: He cleared spaces with his skill and created the best partnerships. Seven points.
James Rodriguez: The ’10’ had everything happen to him. Good passes, a perfect cross for Mosquera’s goal, he missed a pass that led to the Argentine goal and scored the winning goal from a penalty. He left to applause. Eight points.
Luis Diaz: He didn’t shine, he looked defeated, he couldn’t even do an individual. Five points.
Jhon J. Duran: turned off, did not perform his marking tasks, wasted a goal and earned a ridiculous yellow card. Four points.
Kevin Castaño: He came in for Arias (33rd ST). He gave some breathing room to the overworked midfield. No rating.
John Cordoba: He came in for Durán (33 ST). He did a better job, helped score and had an offensive presence. No rating.
Juan Cabal: He came in for Mosquera (42 ST). Attentive and without problems. No rating.
Juan Portilla: came in for James (45+3). No rating.
