Fernando Arrabal came sweeping to The revolt. People loved her style, with his two glasses on one over the other. But, without a doubt, what I liked the most was its way of telling their stories and how ignored the comments and questions of David Broncano.

“I have been asked internationally to ask you about your sexual relations“, the playwright laughed non-stop. “And also how much money do you have“He added with even more laughter. “If you don’t tell me, they won’t let me enter Paris or New York,” he warned him.

He also said that in France, where he currently lives, they offered him something. “My friend, President of the Republic, He offered me French nationalitybut I told him that I was Spanish“said the man with his characteristic tone of voice and way of speaking.

“Do you want a hard-boiled egg?“the presenter asked Arrabal. He completely failed to respond, and drank water. Broncano asked two more times, but he just continued the stories about his gruesome life, something that was very funny on social networks and among the public.

David was left captivated by the guestwho said he was, possibly, the oldest to attend the program. “I’m 92 years old,” Fernando acknowledged. “I would like to be your friend forever“, he told the guest, who did not respond and told more anecdotes. Of course, finally, they shared a tender hug.