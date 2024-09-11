Microsoft announced that Xbox Game Pass Standard will be available starting September 10, 2024. It includes features from both Game Pass for Console and Game Pass Core, but with the added option of letting users decide which plan is best for them.

This costs $219 pesos per month in Mexico, and its benefits include hundreds of high-quality Xbox titles and online multiplayer games for the console, as well as offers and discounts for members.

Those who purchase the Xbox Game Pass Standard plan will have access to series releases such as Halo and Age of Empiresas well as very popular titles such as Minecraft, Forza Horizon 5 and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

Obviously, the other plans are still available. That’s the case of PC Game Pass, which costs $179 Mexican pesos per month. There are also Game Pass Core and Game Pass Ultimate, at $169 and $299, respectively, in the same currency and term.

There have been those who have investigated which video games are not on Xbox Game Pass Standard and are on Ultimate, which is Microsoft’s most expensive plan for its console. Among them is Age of Mythology: Retold Standard Editionas well as several of Electronic Arts’ major video games.

Although in this case it is because this plan does not include EA Play, which is something that many players might expect and covers a multitude of titles.

Xbox Game Pass Standard also gives access to older titles like Mafia Definitive Edition, Atlas Fallen and Expeditions: MudrunnerThe list of Microsoft’s plans for its consoles, with their prices in Mexican pesos, is as follows:

Game Pass PC – $179 Mexican pesos per month

Game Pass PC Ultimate – 299 Mexican pesos per month

Game Pass Core – $169 Mexican pesos per month

Game Pass Standard – $219 Mexican pesos per month

Game Pass Ultimate – $299 Mexican pesos per month

Game Pass Ultimate (PC/Console) – $299 Mexican pesos per month

For more precise details we recommend that you consult the list from Microsoft. Some gamers will likely find the Xbox Game Pass Standard plan a better fit for them.

Apart from Xbox Game Pass Standard we have more information about video games at TierraGamer.