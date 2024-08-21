Jaguares shook up their roster and changed their coach mid-year, thinking of adding points and escaping the relegation zone. But the project has not taken off: the Cordobans occupy the last place in the league table, with just three points.

According to the criteria of

In six games, Jaguares has not scored three goals and has not been able to score a goal. For this reason, Argentine coach Néstor Craviotto submitted his resignation letter on Monday, after losing 0-2 at home against Deportes Tolima.

“I spoke with the club manager to inform him of my resignation, understanding that there is time to change the situation today, it is the right time to give something different to the group so they can get out of this…”, said Craviotto.

The Jaguares executives moved quickly and announced their new coach on Wednesday: 55-year-old Antioquian Édgar Carvajal, who will immediately take on the challenge of trying to save the category.

This will be only the second experience of the ‘Panzer’ as a full-time coach. He already managed Independiente Medellín between June 2010 and April 2011. He failed to get the team to the finals in either tournament, with 28 games managed, of which he won 8, drew 11 and lost 9.

Edgar Carvajal Photo:THE TIME file Share

Carvajal has had a long career as a technical assistant, especially alongside Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, whom he accompanied at DIM, in the national teams of Panama, Ecuador and Honduras and at Junior de Barranquilla.

Bolillo Gomez and Edgar Carvajal Photo:Efe Share

Today, Jaguares is moving to the second division of Colombian football. It is in 19th place, out of 20 teams, in the relegation table, with an average of 1.00, the result of 105 points in the same number of games, counted in the 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Jaguares is the second team to change coach so far in the 2024-II League. Uruguayan Alfredo Arias, from Independiente Medellín, had already left on the fourth date. He was replaced by Alejandro Restrepo.

Carvajal’s debut will be this weekend. Jaguares visits Once Caldas in Manizales on Sunday at 7:45 p.m.

SPORTS

More Sports News