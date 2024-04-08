After a couple of years, today, April 8, 2024, the online services of Wii U and 3DS come to a definitive end. That's right, after today it will be impossible to enjoy the online features of titles like Mario Kart 8 either The Legend of Zelda: Triforce Heroesmarking the end for an era of Nintendo.

Let us remember that for years, Nintendo has indicated that these two consoles were going to stop receiving support. It all started with the elimination of adding funds to the eShop of these platforms, and it has all culminated in the closure of the Wii U and 3DS online servers. Likewise, it is now impossible to buy new experiences or use download codes.

However, all is not lost. To start, It will still be possible to download digital games that you have linked to your account in the Wii U and 3DS eShop. Likewise, the Pokémon Bank and Poké Transporter applications are still active, and you can use their functions online. On related topics, Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and 3DS They become a trend. Likewise, the 3DS repairs have come to an end.

Editor's Note:

While emulation still allows you to enjoy multiple experiences, it is a shame that there is no longer a legal way to buy titles like Attack of the Friday Monsters! Tokyo Tale and similar experiences in our region. Let's hope that companies are already working on ports and remasters of the classics of these consoles.

Via: Nintendo