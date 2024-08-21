Mexico City.– In a review on the eve of the end of this six-year term, ‘Commander’ Marcos pointed out that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador engaged in actions that he criticized in former presidents, such as the authoritarianism of Gustavo Díaz Ordaz.

Through a blog, the Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN) released the second text this month by its historic leader, in which he described the Administration of the self-proclaimed 4T as a mistake that was committed for the “benefit of the doubt” and which he predicted would be repeated with the next President, if changes are not made in the way of governing.

“Those who criticized us for not supporting and criticizing the viper’s change of skin were the most ferociously attacked by those they defended. Now they do it again, claiming that ‘she is a woman.’ Man, woman, other, it doesn’t matter. The problem is up there, not the solution. If they don’t look down, they will continue to stumble over the same stone. And that would be pathological. The government is not looking for support, but complicity,” he said. “(AMLO) had the authoritarianism of Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, the cardboard nationalism of Luis Echeverría Álvarez, the corrupt demagogy of José López Portillo, the administrative mediocrity of Miguel de la Madrid, the perversity of Carlos Salinas de Gortari, the criminal vocation of Ernesto Zedillo, the encyclopedic ignorance of Vicente Fox, the militarism and short fuse of Felipe Calderón, and the frivolous superficiality of Enrique Peña Nieto.

“Who is it? Oh, and the court of flatterers of all of them. Presidents change, payrolls change. Self-praise and shrillness are part of the ‘personal style of governing’,” he added.

In addition to criticizing similar practices of this federal government with those of previous ones, he also stressed that officials of the past were close to the current president. “In the ruling party not all are the same, it is true. There are unpunished criminals, who were already in the PRI, the PAN, the PRD, the PT and the PVEM before jumping to the ruling party; or like the future head of Public Education (Mario Delgado, who was also in charge of the leadership of Morena). And there are those who are simply stupid, like the paradoxical Marx Arriaga (head of the Directorate of Educational Materials of the SEP),” he pointed out. In his lines, which he pointed out, are emitted from the mountains of southeastern Mexico, the one previously known as Subcomandante Marcos referred to the adrenaline, ambition, addiction and intoxication of power, and warned that it can cause a hangover. Specifically, he referred to the consequences brought about by the works of this administration, about which he also made comparisons with the predecessors of the Tabasco native and also mentioned the repression suffered by detractors. “Do not forget that Chalco, more than 30 years ago, was the emblematic jewel of Carlos Salinas de Gortari and his program ‘Solidarity’, intellectual and practical antecedent of the ‘Well-being’ programs. With what is now suffered in that place, where is Salinas de Gortari to give an account? The subjects of today, will they be there to give an account in the foreseeable catastrophes that their mega-projects of ‘Well-being’ will lead to?”, he questioned. “The conservative opponents were ‘adversaries’. And those who rebel and resist the system? Ah, those were (and are) enemies. They deserved and deserve death, discredit and oblivion. Or all of them together. That is why there is oblivion, impunity and ignorance in the face of the murder of brother Samir Flores Soberanes (an activist opposed to a thermoelectric plant in Morelos) and all the guardians of the land who were murdered, disappeared and imprisoned in the so-called ‘revolution of consciences’. “The name doesn’t matter, it’s the same. A calm look is enough to understand it. Of course, that is if you want to understand and not just confirm personal phobias and philias (free or paid)”, he added. The “Commander” criticized the strategies of the opposition in Mexico, which he said did not know how to position itself as a center or right option for the Presidency, to whom he also attributed criticism of actions by their parties in previous times. “They complained, complain and will complain about the same thing they practiced for years: lies, slander, insults, snubbing, media spitting, ‘not presenting evidence of what was said’, abuse of power in the media, the morning court. And a ridiculous information platform, like the one they have built in decades. Shriekers, then. In plural. “Did they really think that characters like Alito, the Chuchos and whatever the name of the president of the National Action Party is, would be an eligible option? That Bertha’s nonsense would ‘pull’ the young electorate? Bertha’s defeat shows that the issue is not about gender or columns of ‘specialists’, but about apparatus. And the government already snatched that away six years ago,” he said. He accused the opposition of defending causes such as “no to overrepresentation” in Congress for personal interests and pointed out that the defense of the Judicial Branch is a “self-defense.” “Criminals tend to unite when they see themselves threatened. What is at stake is not the autonomy of the judges, but who runs the business of buying and selling justice,” he said. With a “to be continued” at the end of his writing he hinted that he will issue more texts later.