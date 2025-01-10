New acquisition by the technology consulting firm Izertis. The Asturian company has purchased Assured Thought Limiteda British firm specialized in quality engineering consulting, quality control and testing. software.

This operation “provides Izertis with an important portfolio of clients in the financial sector, including companies listed on the London Stock Exchange (Ftse100) and multinational financial institutions,” stated in the OIR (Other Relevant Information) published in the morning. this Friday. According to its latest annual accounts, The British company closed its 2024 fiscal year with revenues close to 4.7 million euros.

The price of the operation has yet to be set, as it contemplates a provisional fixed amount based on the financial forecasts for the calendar year 2024, as well as a variable amount in the event that the average EBITDA for the years 2025 and 2026 is higher than that of the year 2024, as detailed in the relevant fact. This also clarifies that The payment “is structured through a combination of cash payments and Izertis shareswhich will be subject to commitments of lock up up to 48 months”.

The same OIR also notes that Assured Thought, based in London, has extensive experience in the financial services sector, particularly in wealth and asset management, investment management and private bankingas well as in technology providers and financial services platforms. The Anémona group takes 6% of the technology consultancy Izertis for 12.7 million euros.

In celebration of the fifth anniversary of Izertis’ debut on the BME Growth on November 5, Pablo Martín, president of the company, already warned: “We are in a continuous process of searching for purchasing opportunities. Most likely, some opportunities will be closed in the coming months.” Izertis has made acquisitions in the last year and a half focused on three countries: Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. “The intention is to continue maintaining organic growth and some inorganic growth in Spain and Iberia, but also intensify growth outside Spain, especially in European countries and North America,” explained Martín. Pablo Martín, Izertis: We are working on intermediate steps in order to jump to the Continuum.