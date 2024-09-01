“Unlike what happened during neoliberal administrations, now there is no repression of the people, no massacres, no torture, no disappearances, no tolerance for human rights violations, and there is no narco-state like the one that was established during the previous administration,” he said.

From the Zócalo in the capital, the federal President said that not allowing collusion between authorities and crime has led to a reduction in crime in the country. “Another thing that is important not to allow: collusion between authorities and crime, that allowed us to reduce, to a minimum, crimes by public officials, crimes by politicians, that -knock on wood- we have not suffered from that,” he mentioned.

The head of the federal Executive said that, according to Inegi, the perception of insecurity in the country is the “least bad” of the last 10 years.

“According to the quarterly survey by Inegi, the perception of insecurity is the best or least bad of the last 10 years, it is 59.4 percent, 15.5 percent less than when our Government began,” he added.