He Maravillas Theater of Madrid dresses up to receive one of the most anticipated productions of the season, FitzRoythe new comedy by the renowned playwright Jordi Galcerán.

Known as the “king of comedies” and responsible for international successes such as Burundanga, The Grönholm Method or Credit, Jordi Galcerán surprises us again with a story full of humor, tension and emotions.

This work marks a new milestone in the author’s outstanding careerwho has managed to conquer both critics as well as the public for his ability to mix intelligent comedy with a deep and meaningful narrative.

Directed by the talented Sergi Belbel, FitzRoy arrives on the Madrid stages with a irresistible combination of laughter and reflection.









The piece not only promises to be a delight for the theater loversbut also a transformative experience that explores current issues with a fresh and bold perspective.

With a luxury cast headed by Amparo Larrañaga, Ruth Díaz, Cecilia Solaguren and Anna Carreñothis work invites us to reflect on the limits we are willing to challenge to achieve our dreams.

This work will be performed at the Maravillas Theater.

The triumphant return of Jordi Galcerán

Jordi Galceranrecognized as one of the most internationally represented playwrightsreturns with a work that promises to be a resounding success.

FitzRoy has already conquered international stagesyes with his premiere in Bulgaria and has two productions underway in Germanydemonstrating once again the ability of Galceran to connect with audiences around the world.

His previous works have left an indelible mark, not only for his characteristic humor, but also for his ability to explore complex topics in a light and accessible way.

In FitzRoy, Galceran addresses the challenge of self-improvement and female empowermentusing climbing as a powerful metaphor for the challenges we face in life.

The combination of your brilliant script and direction by Sergi Belbel promises a unforgettable theatrical experienceyou that balances comedy with moments of deep reflection.

An unbeatable cast for a challenging story

The FitzRoy magic it would not be possible without the dedication and talent of its protagonists. Amparo Larrañaga, Ruth Díaz, Cecilia Solaguren and Anna Carreño They play four climbers who, in the middle of their ascent to the FitzRoyare forced to stop due to bad weather.

This group of women, fearless and determinedfaces not only the inherent dangers of escalation, but also their own internal conflicts and the tensions that arise between them.

Each actress contributes a unique dimension to his character, exploring topics such as solidarity, ambition and fear of failure. The chemistry between the four actresses, added to the quality of Galcerán’s textcreates a vibrant dynamic that keeps the audience in suspense throughout the work.

Furthermore, the characteristic humor of the playwright softens moments of tension, achieving a perfect balance between laughter and emotions.

Female empowerment at heights

FitzRoy it’s not just one comedyis also a reflection on the power of determination and the importance of solidarity between women.

The FitzRo mountainandone of the most imposing and challenging in the world, becomes the setting where the protagonists face not only external obstacles, such as extreme weather, but also their own fears and insecurities.

Through this adventure, the work raises fundamental questions: How far are we willing to go to achieve our dreams? When is it worth risking everything? And, perhaps most importantly, how can we support each other to get through the most difficult times?

This touching and funny story highlights the vvalue of collaboration and sororityshowing that, although the road is difficult, together we can go further. The FitzRoy protagonists They not only challenge the heights of the Patagoniabut also the social and personal barriers that often limit women.

The functions will be available from January 10 to 31, with schedules of Wednesday to Friday at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. (two functions) and Sundays at 6 p.m.