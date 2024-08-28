High temperatures

From a weekend in Holland characterised by strong gusts of wind and the constant risk of rain to a weekend where the heatwith precipitation almost zero. We are therefore expecting a Italian Grand Prix which will not force fans to go to the Temple of Speed with an umbrella, or perhaps with a fan or with bottles of fresh water to cope with the high temperatures in Monza Park.

The days that will create the most problems in this respect will be those of Friday and Saturday. According to the forecasts provided by accuweather.comthe mercury column will be able to touch the 37°in both cases with little chance of rain, if not none at all (1%). The only difference will be on Saturday, with the sky slightly cloudier compared to the sunny one that will reign during the Free Practice sessions.

Finally, it is worth highlighting the conditions envisaged for the competition. In this case the sky will be mostly cloudywith slightly lower temperatures and a 4% risk of rain. Weather forecasts that, in any case, do not present any aspect in common with the last round of the world championship held in Zandvoort.

The weather forecast