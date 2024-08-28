Zona Bianca, previews and guests of the episode of August 28, 2024

Tonight, Wednesday 28 August 2024, on Rete 4 in prime time from 9:20 pm, Zona Bianca will be broadcast, the talk show hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi. A current affairs and in-depth program, created in collaboration between Videonews and Tg4. But what are the previews and guests of today’s episode, 28 August 2024, of Zona Bianca? Let’s find out together.

Previews and guests

Tonight, the Vice President of the Council Antonio Tajani will speak to analyze the Middle Eastern crisis, the war in Ukraine and the prospects related to the US vote. Next, the murder of Sharon Verzeni, for which – a month after her death – there appears to be no suspect. Finally, the investigation into Dr. Franco, with new evidence regarding the case of the Italian-Romanian surgeon.

Where to watch the program on TV and streaming

Zona Bianca airs today, August 28, 2024, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity where you can watch all Mediaset programs again thanks to the on-demand function.