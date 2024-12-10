A woman has been stabbed to death this Tuesday afternoon inside a car in Can Pastilla (Palma) and the National Police have arrested a manwho was driving the vehicle, as the alleged perpetrator of the events.

As advanced Mallorca Diaryhe was also traveling inside the car a three-year-old minor, daughter of the victim and what has resulted serious injury after the passengers suffered a collision with another vehicle, also injuring this driver who went into a spin with the car while the attack was taking place. Something that has been corroborated by the Balearic Islands Police Headquarters and SAMU061.

Furthermore, according to the aforementioned newspaper, andThe man would have tried to flee running after the accident. He was finally arrested shortly after.

The events occurred at number 33 of Camí de Can Pastilla, in Playa de Palma. So, 112 has received notice of a traffic accident with a deceased person. It was not until they arrived at the scene that they realized that it was a murder.