The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu.
The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu.
The measure prevented the justice system from deciding on the 'reasonableness' of the Government's decisions.
The Israeli Supreme Court announced this Monday the invalidation of a key provision of the controversial judicial reform promoted by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The invalidated measure provided depriving the judiciary of the right to decide on the “reasonableness” of decisions of the government or the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament.
NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT
AFP
A F
