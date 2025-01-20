The aussie They already have what they wanted.

The protagonists, not so much.

Local fans, missed and lacking references

–De Minaur does not sell and Popyrin, Jordan Thompson and Vukic do what they can–, they find solace in the gifts of the team: on the immediate horizon, tomorrow, an exciting duel looms, a Djokovic-Alcaraz in the quarterfinals that sounds like an early final , a sort of ultimate championship For the Serbian, a legend determined to close his career by achieving everything that no one has achieved before (the 25 greats).

Will he make it?

Djokovic (37) is motivated by the challenge. But it also bothers him: things are demanding, really demanding.

–“It’s great to see Alcaraz play. However, facing him is not so much,” said the Serbian yesterday after dispatching Jiri Lehecka in an exemplary performance, full of adventures, managed like a day at the office and resolved as myths do: closing the commitment in the tie-break (6-3, 6-4 and 7-6 (4)).

The Serbian did not speak much more, and even less on the court, and no one was surprised, because Djokovic and the Australian fans adore and irritate each other, now I love you, now pick up and leave.

(Ten crowns he wears in Melbourne, but the Australians deny him the favor: how are they going to forget the episodes of 2022, when Djokovic was arrested in a Melbourne hotel and then prosecuted and deported for entering the country without having been vaccinated, trying to deceive to local authorities?).

–“I have not attended to Jim Courier at the foot of the track because a couple of days ago a famous sports journalist who works for the official broadcaster, Channel 9, here in Australia, made fun of the Serbian fans and also made insulting and offensive comments towards “Djokovic said a while later, in the belly of the Rod Laver Arena, when the special envoys asked him about his refusal to attend to Jim Courier after the match, before leaving the court.

“I hate passing the round like this, but I feel happy to be in the quarterfinals,” says Alcaraz after Draper’s injury

–“I have nothing against Courier or the Australian public. It was a very uncomfortable situation. But obviously there wasn’t the time, space or situation to explain what I’m doing right now. I’ll let Channel 9 handle this the way they see fit. That’s all”.

By then, Carlos Alcaraz (21) was already resting in his room.

His day had been relatively placid, much more than expected. Jack Draper had opened the door for him.

Draper had said “enough” at the end of the second set, when he understood that his hip was no longer working.

It hurt and weighed on him, as a result of the range of five-set matches he had played before getting here (Navone, Kokkinakis, Vukic; 12h34m he had invested to win his three matches, double that of Alcaraz, with 6h10m), and the thing It was getting worse, since Alcaraz was already two sets ahead: 7-5 and 6-1.

“It’s great to see him play, not measure himself against him,” says Djokovic de Alcaraz; the Serbian wars with the local press

–“I’m going to have to learn to manage my problems with my hip,” said Draper (18th racket in the world), while Alcaraz recorded a detail on the court camera:

“You will get as far as you deserve. Get well soon, Jack.”

(Both are good friends: in December they planned to train together in Murcia, but Draper had to cancel the meeting because of his hip).

–“I don’t like to move forward like this, but I feel happy because I am going to play another round of quarterfinals in Melbourne,” said Alcaraz, a quarterfinalist last year.

So far, this is their limit.





Read also

Sergio Heredia