Life, as we know it today, is truly hectic. Stress accompanies thousands of women every dayhaving a great impact on your mental health. According to data from the Ministry of Health In Spain, women suffer in 8.8% more anxiety than men. Experts and health professionals therefore urge control the hormone that most produces this agitation: cortisol. To this end, for a long time, the The Japanese use a technique that benefits both the physiological and psychological levels.

When a woman reaches middle age, menopause comes as a whirlwind of changes. Stress, as well as irritability, are common symptoms in women who say goodbye to menstruation. These mood swings can even rise to the point of causing depression. Therefore, they are many those looking for activities that promote calm and well-being, such as yoga and pilates. However, what many do not know is that nature can be their best ally, or at least that is what the Japanese have been discovering in recent years with the Shinrin-Yoku or ‘forest bathing’.

What does the practice of ‘Shinrin-Yoku’ consist of?

Woman practicing shinrin yoku through touch. Getty Images

Known as ‘forest bathing’, this practice consists specifically of that, bathe in everything that nature can offer: smells, sounds, feeling different textures and enjoying a spectacular view. To experience this natural ‘shower’ alone We must therefore let the senses flow. He Shinrin-Yoku It goes beyond a walk through the forest, the technique requires a pause, a settling down that gives rise to a beneficial experience. The Japanese term literally means “absorbing the atmosphere of the forest”.

The concept comes from ancient Buddhist techniquesbut the Japanese have continued to spread it to the point of being practiced in other countries. In fact, in the United States, specifically in California, the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy Guides and Programs (Association of Guides and Nature and Forest Therapy Programs). For years, these guides have led many people to connect with nature, often forgotten by everyday life and the hustle and bustle of big cities. In fact, The ANFT has guides in Spain.





What benefits do these ‘forest bathing’ produce?

A woman breathing in nature. Pixabay/alfcermed

Over the years, these forest therapies have been the subject of studies in order to understand What impact does nature have on people’s mental and physical health?. The Japanese professor and researcher, Yoshifumi Miyazaki is one of the experts and disseminators of this practice. who has explained on numerous occasions that in “everyday life we ​​can achieve a feeling of well-being if we synchronize our rhythms with those of the environment.”

The benefits that have been observed, therefore, through the studies can be classified on a large scale into three: reduce blood pressure, improve cardiovascular health and reduce stress to promote emotional health. All of them have a common denominator: they usually appear in women between 40 and 50 years old, partly and as mentioned, due to the arrival of menopause. When relaxation reaches the body, it regulates its levels, thus causing reduce the risks of heart attack by 5.8% or lowering cortisol levels, the stress hormone, by 12.4%.





Do you want to receive the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle content in your email every Thursday for free? Sign up for our Newsletter.