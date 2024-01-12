Stranger Things is a series that, with no new season, has introduced more and more characters, which has become a problem when we consider the scale of this story. In this way, and to the disappointment of some people, it has been confirmed that Argyle, Jonathan's friendly friend who debuted in season four, will not return for the finale of Stranger Things.

In an interview with Steve Varley, Eduardo Franco, actor who plays Argyle in the series, revealed that he was not contacted by Netflix to reprise his role in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. While some may argue that there is still time to see him on screen once again, production on the series has already begun, which means that the story and the script are already defined, so adding Argyle unexpectedly does not sound like as something possible. This is what the actor commented:

“They never called me, so I guess that's it.”

While this is normal for many series, since when a character's importance comes to an end, they are usually eliminated, with Stranger Things It's a strange case. The Netflix series has been characterized by maintaining a fairly large group, and no matter the size of their role, they always make at least one appearance. Even characters who die, or at least are considered dead, get screen time again in some form or another.

This could well be the case with Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinnwho won the hearts of the public in the fourth season of Stranger Things. Although everything seems to indicate that this character is dead, rumors have indicated that we will see him again in some form or another. So everyone can come back… except Argyle.

At the moment there is no release date, but The fifth and final season of Stranger Things come to Netflix in the future. On related topics, there is already a prequel to Stranger Things starring Eddie Munson. Likewise, the fifth season will be the longest.

Editor's Note:

Argyle is a supporting character who served his purpose, and that's fine. There's no need to watch it again, especially considering the final season will be an emotional journey focused on the initial characters. A shame for his fans, but it's not a significant loss.

Via: Steve Varley