Isak Jansson reviewed his first eight months at Cartagena, in an interview with a digital media in your country. These are the first statements that he makes about him since his arrival in Spain, in August 2022. The Swedish footballer from Efesé highlights coach Carrión and captain De Blasis as two of his pillars in the albinegro dressing room. “We have a very good relationship. They are incredible. They help me to do things better, not to be afraid of failure, to be daring».

Jansson is 21 years old and this is his first season outside of Sweden. Last summer he signed a contract with Cartagena until 2025 [más dos años opcionales] after rejecting offers from Italy, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden. «Playing in Spain has always been a dream and that made the choice easier. I felt that Cartagena was the best option, because of Carrión’s style. He likes possession, he gives attacking players freedom and he wants you to always try. That’s what you want to hear from a coach.”

The Swede highlights the toughness and equality of the Second Division, but above all the rhythm of the matches. “That is the big difference with Sweden. In Spain there is more than a touch game. There is speed and intensity. When you receive the ball there is always someone close to you defending. He has also noticed the weather. “When arrive [en agosto] it was too hot and we played games at night. Now it’s nice and I prefer this.

Two Spanish classes a week



Isak has encountered a language barrier: he doesn’t speak Spanish and finds it difficult to integrate into the locker room. The Swede, who has a termination clause of 10 million euros, as LA VERDAD learned, gives two Spanish classes a week. «I understand almost everything, but when I go to speak it is difficult for me. Half the locker room speaks English and that’s a piece of mind.”

The albinegro winger, who “admires” De Blasis, is aware that things are still not going as he would like. He is not a starter nor has he participated in the last two games, the one in Lugo due to a very strong “stomach ache”, he commented in the interview, granted before the move to Leganés. “It’s my first year and I appreciate the minutes I have. I want to do better in the remainder of the season, score more goals, give assists and move up to the First Division. That is my goal and if we continue like this we will achieve it.

His dad’s death

On a purely personal note, Isak did not want to forget about his father, who died of a “brain tumor” when he was younger. He became his coach during a youth stage. “I admired him and I miss him a lot. He would be proud to see me in Spain, he was a great pillar, an idol. I think he would be happy ».