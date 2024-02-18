A video shared by Rodrigo Cuba On her social networks, she has triggered speculation about a possible new pregnancy for her partner, Ale Venturo. After the dissemination of this curious clip, speculation has begun that the owner of the Nevera Fit and the Sport Boys player are waiting for their second son. It should be noted that followers are curious about the sweet wait of the Peruvian businesswoman. Below, we give you details of the announcement that the footballer made about his wife.

Will Ale Venturo have a second child with Rodrigo Cuba?

Recent rumors about a pregnancy Ale Venturo have gained strength after the publication of a particular video by her boyfriend, Rodrigo Cuba. In this clip, the owner of the Nevera Fit is seen on the beach with her eldest daughter and the heir of Melissa Paredes, while the soccer player is heard making a curious announcement.

“Ale is pregnant again. Teach your baby, what is she?”, said Cuba while focusing on what could be a 'pregnancy belly'. Upon hearing this comment, the businesswoman began to laugh, since it was a joke.

Despite this, the couple has generated the curiosity of fans and followers about the expectation of a second baby.

How did Ale Venturo and Rodrigo Cuba celebrate Valentine's Day?

Ale Venturo and Rodrigo Cuba, Like many couples, they celebrated Valentine's Day with a romantic dinner. Through her Instagram account, the owner of Nevera Fit published a photo with the Sport Boys player and a tender dedication: “Third together, everyone had a nice day!”

How many children does Ale Venturo have?

Ale Venturo She is already the mother of a girl from a previous relationship. It should be noted that the businesswoman has her second daughter, which he conceived with Rodrigo 'Gato' Cuba. For her, motherhood is very important, as she has shared on several occasions her great dedication and love for her heirs.

Ale Venturo, Rodrigo Cuba and their first baby. Photo: LR composition/Ale Venturo/Instagram

How many children does Rodrigo Cuba have?

On the other hand, Rodrigo Cuba has a daughter from his previous relationship with Melissa Paredes. With Ale Venturo, The footballer also has another girl.

Given this news, the entertainment world remains expectant before any official statement from the couple about a possible second child for Ale Venturo and Rodrigo Cuba. Meanwhile, the couple continues to enjoy their relationship.

How was the romance between Ale Venturo and Rodrigo Cuba born?

Rodrigo Cuba He is a professional footballer who has been in the public eye both for his sports career and for his personal relationships. AND Ale Venturo She is a businesswoman and public figure who has gained recognition for her presence on social networks.

The relationship between the two became public in early 2021, shortly after Cuba ended her marriage to Melissa Paredes. The couple was quick to show their affection publicly. In fact, he shared his moments on social networks, which quickly captured the interest of the press. Despite the challenges and breaks in their romance, Ale Venturo and Rodrigo Cuba remain united.