The situation with the provision of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use in Russia today remains stable. Izvestia was informed about this by the Ministry of Agriculture.

“In order to ensure a comfortable transition for manufacturers of medicinal products for veterinary use to the new regulation, the date for entry into force of the law providing for the above conclusion was determined from September 1, 2023. The transition period was two years. Today, the situation with the supply of medicines for veterinary use is stable,” the ministry’s press service noted.

They also reported that there are currently 99 domestic manufacturers of veterinary drugs operating in the country. In total, 2307 medicines are registered in the Russian Federation, of which 1431 (62%) are domestically produced.

“The main foreign manufacturers have received conclusions on the compliance of the manufacturer of medicines for veterinary use with the requirements of the rules of good manufacturing practice and continue to supply products to the territory of the Russian Federation,” the Ministry of Agriculture said, noting that the most popular foreign-made products have domestic analogues.

In addition, currently domestic manufacturers of medicines for veterinary use are actively developing new high-tech drugs, the Ministry of Agriculture added.

