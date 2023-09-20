Raisi said in a speech before the United Nations General Assembly, “The United States of America is adding fuel to the fire of violence in Ukraine to weaken European countries. Unfortunately, this is a long-term plan.”

Raisi called for the lifting of US sanctions imposed on Iran after the halt of talks aimed at reviving the nuclear agreement.

Raisi said in his speech, “These sanctions did not achieve the desired results. It is time for the United States to stop its wrong path and choose the right side.”