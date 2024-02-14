Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) simulated a missile attack on the Israeli Palmachim air base, a critical operations center for the war against Hamas, where the army stores fighter jets and receives injured soldiers for treatment.

Images broadcast on Tehran state television this Tuesday (13) show that the IRGC fired a series of munitions from ships and submarines in what appeared to be a strong message against the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

The news agency Mehr reported that the missiles launched, the Emad model, with liquid fuel, have improved explosive warheads and destroy their targets at a distance of around 1,700 kilometers with a margin of error of four meters.

The new test came hours after the Iranian Navy launched, for the first time, a long-range ballistic missile from a warship in the Gulf of Oman, in the Indian Ocean, which “successfully” hit its target in the central desert of Iran. Iran, according to the regime.

The footage showed that Tehran's Revolutionary Guard launched missiles from two locations in a recreation of the Palmachim air base in Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced last month that Tel Aviv will not hesitate to attack the Persian country.

At least two variations of long-range ballistic missiles, Emad and Qadr, were shown in the recent test. State television called Palmachim, in central Israel, “the largest air base of the Zionist regime in the occupied territories.”

IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami said the force was unprecedented in launching long-range ballistic missiles from a warship.

“This new achievement increases the reach of our influence and naval power to any desired location because our ocean-going warships can be anywhere in the oceans,” he said. “There will be no safe place for any power that wants to create insecurity for us.”