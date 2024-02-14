Giacobazzi, the singer-songwriter's lifelong friend, was known as the Alfredo immortalized by Vasco Rossi in his famous song.

He left us Andrea Giacobazzithe man he directly inspired Vasco Rossi in writing a timeless song like “Colpa d'Alfredo”. The song is one of the most loved by the Emilian singer's fans. But today one of its protagonists leaves a big void in the singer-songwriter's heart.

Because of complications related to surgery, Andrea Giacobazzi was in critical condition at a hospital in Modena. He was known as that Alfredo immortalized by Vasco Rossi in his song, a curiosity that fans, or those who were more attentive, knew.

The singer himself paid tribute to Giacobazzi through a message on social media, remembering the friend who was at his side “even when many turned their backs on me”, as he underlined. Vasco Rossi, as he is known, has gone through several moments in his career in which he has gone through ups and downs, sometimes withdrawing from the scene due to rumors, excesses and health problems. Many, however, have always shown great support and closeness to the artist, among the most followed in Italy (even arriving second to last in Sanremo).

Vasco Rossi credited Giacobazzi with being one of the first supporters of the project Modena Park. This is that memorable concert which saw the presence of hundreds of thousands of spectators. In 2017, it was no coincidence that the concert opened with “Colpa d'Alfredo”, the song that gives the title to the 1980 album, also containing hits such as “Anima fragili”, “Susanna” and “Non l'hai mica understood ”.

On Instagram the “Vasco Nazionale” wrote a message full of emotion towards his friend, also adding clips of songs and photos:

Dear Ciciui ❤️… I will miss you very much. You will always be alive inside my heart! Wiva Andrea Giacobazzi (Alfredo's fault). Andrea was always on my side even when many turned their backs on me… They pretended not to know me… they didn't believe in what I was doing. He and Marengo (in Modena) have always been close to me. I would like to remember this because I know he cared about it! Last but not least. He was among the first to have the “vision” of what later became 'MODENA PARK'.

In one of the videos shared on Instagram, Andrea Giacobazzi himself talks about his historic friendship with Vasco:

We have been friends for 52 years, we have shared a multitude of experiences. It's a piece of my heart for me and the heart, sometimes, without needing too many words, speaks.

Giacobazzi was one of the long-time friends of Zocca, the singer-songwriter's hometown. The friend described his relationship and the episodes about Vasco Rossi like this: