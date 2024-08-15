Ciudad Juarez.- The City Council in a session approved ordering the Parks and Gardens Department to create a new register of these areas but now including the cultural heritage found there.

This initiative arose from the commission of councilors of Nomenclature and Cultural Heritage in view of the number of requests to name streets in honor of prominent figures of this border, in order to give the public infrastructure an identifier with which to pay tribute to them, said Austria Galindo, coordinating councilor of said working group.

“Since we received the commission, there were approvals on file from road projects to name streets after a distinguished person from the city, but they were approved without having a street for that purpose,” he added.

Since these requests could not be met, the possibility of naming the parks was explored, but there was no register of parks and gardens that kept an inventory of cultural heritage in public areas, he said.

The initiative, he added, seeks to “strengthen the history and identity of the city” by naming parks after those that have contributed to the growth of the town.

According to the initiative, approved unanimously by the City Council, in the absence of Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, replaced by Councilman Jorge Marcial Bueno Quiroz presiding over the session, “the parameters requested to be included in the registry of parks and gardens will focus on the existence of objects of cultural value, equipment, vegetation, universal accessibility zones, as well as other aspects that the Municipal Research and Planning Institute (IMIP), together with the Parks and Gardens Directorate, consider pertinent for said registry.”

For this reason, an order was issued to the Directorate that, together with IMIP, this must be complied with, “with the aim of having better tools to guarantee the right to the city and foster a sense of cultural attachment.”