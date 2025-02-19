



Continues the ATP 500 from Doha With the sound absence of Jannik Sinner, surprising even for the world of tennis. The Italian agreed with the world anti -doping agency a three -month suspension following the positive that gave last March for Clostebol. The Ama did not consider that the substance would have helped him, but he wanted to sanction him as responsible for his team’s actions. But with this agreement to the letter, avoid the trial that was planned for April and can be absent from the circuit without missing any Grand Slam. And meanwhile, tennis continues with a tournament in which there is no talk of anything else since the ball was put into play this last Monday, February 17.

Who are competing in the contest are Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, great attractions in the Middle East Tournament. The Spanish fulfilled in his debut in Doha after beating veteran Marin Cilic (6-4, 6-4). The Croatian, 36 years old and 195 of the world, has won Grand Slam (US Open 2014) and a Wimbledon final. Now the Murcian already thinks of his next rival: Luca Nardi. The Italian is currently in the 77th position of the ATP ranking and does not appear a great threat to Alcaraz. However, less than a year ago, Nardi defeated Novak Djokovic in the third round of Indian Wells of 2024. The Italian won in an equal encounter in three sets (6-4, 3-6, 6-3) and now search Give the surprise again against Carlos Alcaraz.

What time does Carlos Alcaraz play the Doha game?

The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Luca Nardi, corresponding to the sixteenth of the ATP 500 of Doha, will take place this Wednesday, February 19, over the 7:00 p.m.Spanish peninsular schedule.

Where to see on online Alcaraz’s game in Doha?

The meeting will be played on the central track of the Khalifa Tennis and Squash Complex de Doha and can be seen live through Movistar + and Tennistv. In addition, you can follow the minute by minute and all the information about the tournament in ABC.ES