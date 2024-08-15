Ciudad Juarez.- The Bicentennial Dome will be available to the public in Ciudad Juárez’s Parque Central Oriente from August 17 to 21, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., with free admission, said David Rocha, the park’s administrator.

Rocha said that this activity is part of the commemorative events for Chihuahua’s 200 years as a federal entity.

The exhibition, which uses 180-degree projections, presents a visual tour of the main sites in Chihuahua, covering its eight cultural regions: Desert, Conchos-San Pedro, Central Plains, Sierra-North, South, Border, Sierra Tarahumara and Paquimé.

The exhibition aims to highlight the cultural wealth of the state and promote the preservation of its traditions through a combination of technology and culture.

The Central East Park is located on Teófilo Borunda and Tecnológico avenues.

For more details, please visit the Facebook page of the Chihuahua Ministry of Culture or the poster on its official website.

The cultural regions and their corresponding municipalities are:

Desert: Aldama, Chihuahua, Coyame del Sotol, Manuel Benavides and Ojinaga.

– *Conchos-San Pedro*:

Central Plains: Bachiniva, Carichi, Cuauhtemoc, Cusihuiriachi, Dr. Belisario Dominguez, Greater Morelos, Namiquipa, Riva Palacio, San Francisco de Borja, Santa Isabel and Satevo.

Sierra-Norte: Gómez Farías, Guerrero, Madera, Matachí, Moris, Ocampo and Temósachic.

The Sierra Tarahumara is a mountainous area in the Sierra Tarahumara, in the province of Morelos, in the state of Baja California Sur.

South: Allende, Coronado, El Tule, Hidalgo del Parral, Huejotitan, Jimenez, Lopez, Matamoros, Rosario, San Francisco del Oro, Santa Barbara and Zaragoza Valley.

Paquimé: Ascension, Buenaventura, Casas Grandes, Galeana, Ignacio Zaragoza, Janos and New Casas Grandes.

Border Region: Ahumada, Guadalupe, Juárez and Praxedis G. Guerrero.

