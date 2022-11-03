The new Knightsbridge Screwless range is the latest exciting addition to our extensive collection of switches, sockets, and accessories. With its sleek design and easy-to-use features, this range is sure to add a touch of class to any home or office.

Their sleek, understated design means they can be discreetly integrated into practically any home — their clean lines suit most contemporary decor schemes. Whether you’re looking for a way to add some extra sockets to your living room or want handy USB sockets in your bedroom, these pieces are perfect.

Knightsbridge Screwless switches and sockets

Looking for a sleek and modern screwless flat plate design? Look no further than Knightsbridge’s Screwless range. With its clean lines and simple design, the Screwless range is the perfect choice for those wanting a contemporary look.

With eight stunning finishes to choose from, the screwless flat plate ultra slim profile design is perfect for any home. Depending on your style of decor, you can choose from matt black, matt white, chrome, black nickel, brass and the most recent additions; anthracite and the unique smoked bronze. The integral moisture gasket ensures that no moisture is transferred from the wall to the plate, keeping the front plate finish looking new. With a huge range of products including USB sockets, plate switches, cooker control units and a selection of network sockets, the Screwless range is practical as well as stylish.

Benefits of the Knightsbridge Screwless range

If you like the sound of decorative metal switches and sockets but want something slim and sleek, you’ll love the Knightsbridge screwless range. This range of switches and sockets has a sleek and stylish screwless profile and is available in a choice of six stunning finishes. For that added peace of mind, many of the products in the range are backed up by a 15 year guarantee.

Modern styling

If you’re looking for a way to give your home a more modern look, consider installing screwless switches and sockets. Knightsbridge offers a great selection of these products that can help update the appearance of any room. So if you’re looking for a simple way to give your home a fresh new look, be sure to check out Knightsbridge screwless switches and sockets!

Sophisticated design

While some may consider screwless switches and sockets to be a bit of a luxury, there are actually quite a few reasons why you should consider making the switch in your own home. For one, they’re much easier to keep clean than traditional switches and sockets – no more worrying about dust or dirt building up in those hard-to-reach places! Plus, they add a touch of sophistication to any room – something that your guests are sure to appreciate.

A product for every application

In the modern world, a simple switch and socket isn’t enough anymore. That’s why the Knightsbridge screwless range of switches and sockets offers so much more than just the basics. Today, you can add toggle switches, dimmers, USB sockets, bluetooth speakers and so much more to your Knightsbridge screwless integration, all in a perfectly matched finish that will complete your decor in style.

Modern problems call for modern solutions

This range from Knightsbridge is always expanding to give people solutions to new problems and situations. In recent times, this has included developing a wide variety of USB sockets, and has now expanded further to include matching touchless switches and lockable sockets too, giving you another way to limit the spread of bacteria and prevent accidental switching off.

USB sockets packed with features

If you’re looking for a way to keep your USB devices charged without having to use up all your outlets, then these USB sockets are perfect for you! With their sleek design, they’ll blend in with any décor and keep your devices powered up and ready to go.

The Knightsbridge range of USB sockets are packed with features designed to make your life easier without compromising on safety. The range includes sockets that are fast charge compatible for those sudden panics over a low battery, and some of these sockets even have four USB ports for the ultimate solution for well-connected households.

Extra flexibility with Knightsbridge Grid

No matter what your wiring configuration needs may be, Knightsbridge Grid products have you covered. With the ability to build your own switch or socket plate, you can create a custom setup that is perfect for your specific situation. Whether you need dimmer switches, toggles, intermediate switches, or something else entirely, Knightsbridge Grid products give you the freedom to create exactly what you need.

Why shop with The Electrical Counter?

The Electrical Counter offers discounted electrical products at below the trade price, giving our customers the value they deserve. Our carefully selected product range boasts exceptional quality that you won’t find anywhere else. Combined with our outstanding customer service, you’ll have difficulty finding a better way to purchase your favourite electrical products. That’s why we’re the leading sockets supplier in the UK for both wholesalers and domestic customers.

Find out more and shop the range of Knightsbridge matt black, Knightsbridge anthracite and Knightbridge smoked bronze switches and sockets online at the Electrical Counter.