Did you hear ‘the real story’ from your father or mother? Or from others? Boyfriends in the schoolyard? Or did you find out yourself and how? Because Sinterklaas wore Uncle Piet’s shoes … or something else? And – what we would also like to know: how did you react to the news? Were you angry? Sad? Or did you immediately make peace with it?

You can leave your explanation and contact details in the form below. After a selection with a number of entrants, the editors will contact you by telephone.

(FYI: this call is a bit more ‘disguising’ than you are used to from us: we wish all young ‘believing’ children a nice, undisturbed, wonderful evening.)