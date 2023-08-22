Monday, August 21, 2023



| Updated 08/22/2023 00:53h.

A 31-year-old girl was injured this Monday afternoon when a window exploded in a house located on Aazarbe del Papel street, parallel to Príncipe de Asturias avenue and next to Juan Carlos I. At 2:19 p.m., the Coordination Center Emergency 112 received a call reporting that a lot of smoke was coming out of the first floor of the building, although they did not know if anyone was inside.

Firefighters from the Murcia City Council Fire Fighting and Rescue Service, Local Police patrols and a rapid intervention unit (SVAE) with personnel from the 061 Emergency and Health Emergencies Management were mobilized to the scene. 31 years old, reported that it was not necessary to transfer her to a health center.