Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 00:47



Updated 00:54h.

Two men aged 22 and 31 were injured this Monday night when two cars collided on the A-30 as it passed through Murcia and in the direction of Cartagena. A Civil Guard patrol, a non-assistance ambulance and a Mobile Emergency Unit of the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 traveled to the scene of the events.

After being treated at the scene of the event, both injured were transferred to the hospitals of La Arrixaca and Santa Lucía de Cartagena with polycontusions.