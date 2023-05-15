Monday, May 15, 2023, 10:03



Eight companies from the Region have participated in a technology and entrepreneurship mission in the United States, organized by the Development Institute (Info) and aimed at both technology entrepreneurs and investors.

These are the companies Iconic Solutions by Murcia, Navilens, Select Asterisk, Bemyvega, Slang Innovations, Tokkavi Activos, Innoventures Capital and T-organiza Documentary Services. The mission’s agenda included numerous work meetings, both in Miami (Florida) and Austin (Texas), to learn about the powerful North American technological entrepreneurship ecosystem, while emerging firms in the Region have had the opportunity to present their capabilities to local investors.

In addition, the regional delegation held numerous meetings with technological mentors to improve their training and training sessions were scheduled on how to develop businesses in both States. They also held meetings with business accelerators, meetings with organizations and entities that support entrepreneurs, and learned first-hand about success stories.