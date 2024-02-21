During Nintendo Direct this afternoon Binary Haze, Live Wire and Adglobe they announce ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mistsequel to the excellent ENDER LILIES. It will arrive during the 2024 on Nintendo Switchwith support for the Italian language.

When mystical toxins infect the minds of humans and artificial life forms, the Land of Smoke explodes in a mass exodus. Drive Lilaca “Tuner” capable of purifying those around her, on a mission to cleanse the infested domain of evil.

Exorcise evil from bosses to convert them into allies, adding 30 different abilities to Lilac's disposal. Equip up to four different allied attacks at once and venture through the dungeon-filled depths and towering heights of a ruined kingdom in search of Lilac's lost memories.

Further information will arrive on February 26th. Let's see the announcement trailer below.

ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist – Announcement Trailer

Source: Binary Haze Interactive